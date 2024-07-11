Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, hitting $140.23. 28,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

