Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 380.3% in June

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, an increase of 380.3% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Kingfisher Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

Kingfisher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

