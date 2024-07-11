Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Declares Dividend of $1.09 (NYSEARCA:DVDN)

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 1.0938 per share on Friday, July 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Stock Performance
DVDN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $30.74.
Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Company Profile
