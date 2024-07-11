Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.96. 46,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,537. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.22 and a 200-day moving average of $422.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $481,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.