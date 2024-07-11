Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 583.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

