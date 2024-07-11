Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €14.10 ($15.33) and last traded at €13.96 ($15.17). 23,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.92 ($15.13).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $226.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.23.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

