Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 186,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $728.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 55,086 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 207,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

