Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.73

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 1901629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,734,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,548,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,130 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

