Kroger (KR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kroger (NYSE: KR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/10/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/24/2024 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/21/2024 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

6/17/2024 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/27/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Kroger Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

