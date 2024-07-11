Kroger (KR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Kroger (NYSE: KR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/10/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/2/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/24/2024 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/21/2024 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/20/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/18/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.
- 6/17/2024 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/12/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/4/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/27/2024 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/16/2024 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Kroger Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:KR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Kroger Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
