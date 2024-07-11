Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 747 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

