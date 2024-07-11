Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 250,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,261. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

