Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 170.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $257.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.64.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.02. 489,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.45 and its 200 day moving average is $250.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

