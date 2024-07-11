Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 250 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $1,272,143,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,145,000 after purchasing an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,222 shares of company stock valued at $43,691,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $622.45. 109,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,548. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

