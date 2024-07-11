Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2,343.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 264,276 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $5,326,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $4,202,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 10.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DAUG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 5,379 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $299.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

