Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 675.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TYL traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $513.11. 36,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $521.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.96 and its 200-day moving average is $446.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total transaction of $383,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.28, for a total value of $383,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

