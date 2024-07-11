Larson Financial Group LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.74. 1,453,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

