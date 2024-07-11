Larson Financial Group LLC Has $249,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 428.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore raised shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $65.12. 1,877,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,041,063. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.