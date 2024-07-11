Larson Financial Group LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 466,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,815,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

