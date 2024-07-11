Larson Financial Group LLC Has $271,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 8,512.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 219,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,238,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 644.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $5,030,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.64. The stock had a trading volume of 437,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.10. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $63.84 and a one year high of $83.41.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

