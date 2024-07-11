Larson Financial Group LLC Has $75,000 Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 30,700.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $243.50 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.80%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

