Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $44,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,360,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 185,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.07. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.