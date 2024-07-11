Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 266 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $481.18. 542,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,890. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.84. The company has a market capitalization of $155.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $482.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

