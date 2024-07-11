Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 793 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 396.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

BST traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,915. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.