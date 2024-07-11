Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 124.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Chemed Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $536.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,839. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.39.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.