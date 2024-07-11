Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4,761.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,905,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,790,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 216,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,435. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

