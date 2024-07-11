Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 341 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after buying an additional 785,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after buying an additional 657,188 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,360. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

