Larson Financial Group LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,322,000 after buying an additional 648,775 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $15,597,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $14,269,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,910,977 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 327,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

NYSE NEP traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 442,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.97%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

