Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Chairman Sells $1,853,040.33 in Stock

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,936,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,836,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lazard Trading Up 3.6 %

Lazard stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 886,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,023. Lazard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1,165.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Lazard by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Lazard by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Lazard by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

