Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in June

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the June 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Legrand Stock Up 2.1 %

LGRDY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Legrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.4504 dividend. This is a boost from Legrand’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

