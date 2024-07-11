Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Shares of 609 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $8.19 on Thursday, hitting $383.75. 1,851,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.54 and a 200 day moving average of $341.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

