Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $289,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $293,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,164,000 after purchasing an additional 423,863 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 46.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,264,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.