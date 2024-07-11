Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,627,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO traded up $5.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.05. The stock had a trading volume of 29,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,442. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.19 and a 200-day moving average of $223.68.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Electric

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.