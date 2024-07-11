Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) Short Interest Update

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Longeveron Stock Down 14.5 %

Longeveron stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,934,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.43. Longeveron has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $37.50.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 300.96% and a negative net margin of 2,129.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Longeveron will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Longeveron Inc. ( NASDAQ:LGVN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Longeveron in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

