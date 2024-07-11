Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:LPX traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.16. 890,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,540. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $95.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after acquiring an additional 491,641 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $73,662,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.