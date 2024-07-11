Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.01. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.49 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

