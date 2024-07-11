LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LUXHP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. 2,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. LuxUrban Hotels has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Get LuxUrban Hotels alerts:

LuxUrban Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.02%.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.