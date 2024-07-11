Mantle (MNT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Billion

Mantle (MNT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Mantle has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mantle token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001220 BTC on major exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $158.52 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.68427177 USD and is up 2.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $134,503,111.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

