Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.37

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.37 and last traded at C$37.32, with a volume of 1050568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bankshares upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.50.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.74. The stock has a market cap of C$66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.13 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6078629 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,878 shares of company stock worth $5,557,706. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial



Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

