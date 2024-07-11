Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

