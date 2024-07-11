Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.