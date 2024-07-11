Mark Crawford Purchases 51 Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford bought 51 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($194.02).

Team17 Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:TM17 traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 297 ($3.80). 187,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Team17 Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 145 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.55). The stock has a market cap of £433.03 million, a PE ratio of -9,833.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 249.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 310 ($3.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 343.33 ($4.40).

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

