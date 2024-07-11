Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after buying an additional 4,609,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marqeta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,621 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Marqeta by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $8,254,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

