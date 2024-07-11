Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for 2.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.78. 1,765,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,113. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

