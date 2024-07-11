Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Trimmed by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 8.0% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.57.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $436.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

