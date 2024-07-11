Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.62

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 298999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.77.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
