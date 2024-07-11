Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,253 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $117,585,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after purchasing an additional 194,948 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,214,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,349,000 after purchasing an additional 110,805 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $42,370,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLF. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

