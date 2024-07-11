Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,034 SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 83,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,642. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

