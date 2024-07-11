Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires Shares of 62,069 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Centene Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,077. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

