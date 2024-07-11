Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of argenx by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,956 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in argenx by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in argenx by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $467.02. 80,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,163. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.89.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.42.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

