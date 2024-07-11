Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Buys New Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.73. 196,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,839. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

