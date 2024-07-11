Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Invests $2.22 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,092 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,348,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,564,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

